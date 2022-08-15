Here’s how GPs can overcome exit woes due to the ongoing global economic uncertainty

Huge and ongoing uncertainty in the global economic outlook is forcing GPs to get creative with their exit options. Ed Ford and Katie McMenamin, partners at law firm Travers Smith, explain how alternative secondary solutions and fund level liquidity tools could be the solution firms are looking for.

GP-led continuation fund deals for single assets or concentrated portfolios, which have seen significant growth in recent years, are becoming increasingly attractive to a wider range of GPs (including many GPs across the mid-market) and now represent the majority of secondary transactions.

As the secondary market reacts to a more challenging economic environment, there is likely to be a flight to quality, meaning that GP-led continuation fund deals based around single “crown jewel” assets held by high-quality GPs will continue to represent a significant part of the market. This may be accentuated in particular because single assets can be easier for secondary investors to value/diligence when compared to “portfolio deals” that may include multiple assets across a number of industries, sectors and geographies, with corresponding risks and exposures that can be harder to assess, albeit offering diversification benefits.

Further, it’s possible, perhaps likely, that hesitancy on the buy-side in general means that a continuation fund capitalised by a secondary investor will be able to leverage its alignment with the GP, the GP’s knowledge of the asset(s) and the GP’s relationship with management to make an offer that is higher than an understandably cautious third-party buyer. For the right assets, therefore, there remains a clear use case for continuation funds – moving assets into a new fund vehicle that has a greater runway for value creation and greater access to follow-on capital can create significant opportunities for GPs, and may offer LPs the best exit route in this environment.

Current market conditions may also present good opportunities to consolidate a market through GPs executing a “buy and build” strategy whilst valuations are generally lower and unstable cash flows at the asset level allow for targets to be picked “on the cheap”.

Navigating the bid-ask spread

Conversely, as the exit environment in general becomes more challenging from a pricing and deal certainty perspective, GPs looking to exit non-trophy assets/multiple assets via a continuation fund are likely to be faced with discounted offers that may not be attractive, potentially leaving assets left in short-dated vehicles with limited access to follow-on capital.

GPs can therefore find themselves in a conundrum – closed-ended fund structures contain an implicit promise that LPs will receive liquidity within a set time-period, and LPs’ alternatives programmes have now been in a negative cash flow territory for a number of years. Indeed, some LPs are increasingly vocal about their desire to receive distributions to fund their alternatives programmes and/or rebalance their portfolios in response to the current macro-economic situation.

Against this backdrop, GPs are increasingly implementing a more complex capital structure at fund level both to provide direct liquidity to LPs and to alleviate further LP funding requirements (creating indirect liquidity). This has become particularly important to GPs as, often, the liquidity provided to LPs is re-invested in another of the GP’s funds.

In recent years, the first port of call for liquidity has been the NAV-financing market, which allows funds to borrow cash secured against the NAV of their portfolios. Typically, NAV-finance has been used to fund further follow-on opportunities into a portfolio but increasingly these products are used, at least in part, to fund distributions to LPs and/or used in place of LP drawdowns to fund follow-on capital. This provides GPs with a cost-effective way of creating liquidity, however, relatively low LTV ratios available where the borrowing is not value accretive to the portfolio can limit meaningful distributions to LPs, particularly in relatively concentrated or long-dated portfolios.

Another option is for a GP to offer liquidity via a “preferred” or “structured” equity transaction, which involves a secondary investor injecting further capital into a fund structure in a similar way to a NAV-financing, but generally with a higher LTV, no security and at a correspondingly higher cost of capital. In these structures, the secondary investor receives preferential rights to cash flows up to a set return on its investment, as well as some form of “equity kicker”, and can be used effectively to bridge the bid-ask spread on certain GP-led transactions. Further, as the secondary investors are often able to acquire equity interests in funds/assets as well as part of their strategy, a “preferred” or “structured” equity transaction can be run alongside an offer by the secondary investor for the interests in the fund itself – either by way of formal “LP tender” (where the GP arranges all LPs to receive an offer for their fund interests) or by a bilateral trade (where the secondary investor approaches the LP directly to acquire its fund interests).

Conclusion

As market conditions continue to remain unstable and the factors adversely affecting a buoyant M&A market continue to be prevalent, secondary liquidity solutions will increasingly be explored by GPs as an alternative to traditional M&A exits. Meanwhile, portfolios being adversely impacted by current trading conditions is likely to encourage more innovative fund level liquidity solutions to be employed to bolster, protect, and insulate portfolios.