Healthcare private equity caps decade of ‘remarkable’ growth with record 2019 dealmaking result

Healthcare private equity investment soared to its highest total on record last year to top off a decade of “remarkable” growth, data from the latest Bain & Company report on the sector shows.

Total deal value climbed to a record-breaking $78.9bn in 2019, outdoing the previous high from 2006, and marked half a decade of soaring PE investment into the sector.

Global buyout dealmaking has been robust in the past few years, with 2019’s $444bn lagging on 2018 but on par with other annual totals since 2014.

Healthcare private equity, however, easily outperformed the broader PE market, and continued its recent trend of taking an ever-larger slice of total buyout deal dollars.

The sector represented 18 per cent of all disclosed deal value in 2019 according to Bain & Company, up from 14 per cent in 2018.

Kara Murphy, who co-leads Bain & Company’s healthcare private equity practice, said, “With valuation multiples arguably near a high, the bar is rising to invest and deliver differentiated deal returns in healthcare private equity.

“Funds will need to think proactively and creatively about their investment theses and put in a lot of hard work on value creation plans to deliver.

“We are cautiously optimistic that investors that put in this hard work will continue to achieve industry-leading deal returns in the vibrant healthcare industry.”

The average deal size rose roughly 25 per cent in healthcare year-on-year, the Bain report said, as funds turned to larger assets.

A total of 27 healthcare deals greater than $1bn in value were done in 2019, compared with 18 such deals in 2018, including the largest buyout in at least the past decade – the $10.1bn acquisition of Nestlé Skin Health by EQT and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Several factors account for the industry’s durable investment performance according to Bain & Co, notably strong underlying demand for healthcare thanks to an aging global population, a growing incidence and treatment of chronic disease, and rising incomes in emerging markets.

“Growing stores of dry powder must be put to work,” said Nirad Jain, co-head of Bain & Company’s global healthcare private equity and corporate M&A practices.

“Because investors view healthcare as a safe harbor, they will continue to direct capital to the sector. For the year ahead and even further out, we expect to see growth in deal activity across geographic regions.

“In North America, uncertainty around the November elections might pull deals forward to the first half of the year.”

Along with deal activity, healthcare exits also posted a banner year. Disclosed deal values rose 29 per cent to $40.8bn and count rose 13 per cent to 126.

Trends to watch according to the report include biopharma, which saw deal value rise nearly 150 per cent, by $24.2bn, last year, as well as healthcare IT and data and analytics offerings in the sector.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets