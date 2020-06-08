Covid-19 “will test private equity industry like never before” as survey predicts distressed deals, private debt rise

More than 90% of private equity fund managers are predicting a rise in the volume of distressed dealmaking over the next 12 months amid the fallout from the coronavirus crisis – but it may not all be plain sailing, new research from Intertrust suggests.

Intertrust interviewed about 150 private equity fund managers across Europe, North America and Asia for its Global Private Equity Outlook 2020, to identify the risks and opportunities facing the industry in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And while the vast majority expected distressed dealmaking to rise, almost half of respondent believe that mismatches in valuation expectations between buyers and sellers in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis will restrict deal flow.

Distressed strategies are also likely to benefit from an improved fundraising climate, the survey said, which for most other fund types is expected to worsen.

About 83% of respondents expect the fundraising climate for distressed funds to improve over the next 12 months, of which 42% say it will significantly improve. Venture capital funds are expected to see the biggest drop in investor appetite, with 74% predicting fundraising conditions will worsen.

Almost a third (31%) of private equity investors are planning to diversify into direct lending strategies over the next year, it added, amid growing interest in the role private debt can play during and after the crisis.

Despite the volume of dry powder in the market, the research highlighted the underlying sentiment of caution gripping the private equity industry.

Nearly three quarters (73%) of investors expect private equity firms to be driven by the need to stabilise the financial health of portfolio companies, while over half (54%) believe GPs will be “in defence mode’” until the impact of the virus is fully understood.

Fund term extensions are the most common measure being adopted by GPs as a direct consequence of Covid-19, the research showed, with 75% expecting to see term extensions for funds nearing the end of their term to be introduced, allowing more time for deployment.

A third (32%) of respondents believe the environment for private equity will improve and around half (47%) say they are optimistic the industry will be able to face the pandemic and, ultimately, come out stronger over the next two years.

Chitra Baskar, global head of funds at Intertrust, said, “Distressed funds specialising in debt, turnarounds and special situations are likely to be the biggest near-term beneficiaries as falling valuations present highly attractive buying opportunities for GPs with large amounts of capital to deploy.

“Yet the study suggests that mismatches in price expectations between buyers and sellers could slow down deal flow, at least until the market fully adjusts to the new environment.

“The Covid-19 pandemic will test the private equity industry like never before and GPs are understandably focused on protecting the health of their portfolio companies as a priority.

“While fund term extensions point to a sustained slowdown in deal flow, for those brave enough to enter the market the next 12 months could offer tremendous opportunities.”

The full report can be viewed by clicking here.

