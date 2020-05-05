Coronavirus impact: what 20 years of private equity analysis can help us to expect

Private equity firms and limited partners across the globe are racing to understand the impact coronavirus could have on markets over the next few years. Alternative investments financial software and solutions expert eFront offer its own insight into the Covid-19 downturn, drawing on 20 years of reseach into private equity performance, capital calls and distributions.

NAVs are pictures of portfolios in constant evolution: fund managers can snap up good investment opportunities in difficult times, at attractive valuations, helping to support NAVs during subsequent quarters.

The impact of financial crises on private equity fund capital calls and distributions, meanwhile, is clear (see Figure 2). During the 2001-02 and 2008-09 downturns, distributions were negligible for extended periods of time. As for capital calls, the picture is different. Calls at any level above 0.5 to 0.75% per quarter (which account for the payment of costs and quarterly management fees), represent investments. In 2001-02 there was no meaningful slowdown, and even during the 2008-09 period many funds continued to invest. We can expect a similar pattern to emerge in 2020-21.

How deep and durable are the decreases of NAVs? Depending on the maturity of funds, the answer varies. The vintage year 2001 was affected in its divestment period by the global financial crisis and only partially recovered from its peak multiple of invested capital of 2007. The contrast with the vintage year 2002 is visible, as the latter also suffered from a drop, but much more limited and it was fully recovered by 2010 (Figure 3). The vintage years which suffered the most were 2005 and 2007, with the lowest overall performance of the sample. 2005 was probably the hardest hit, as funds of this vintage had the opportunity to make many investments in overheated market conditions, before the financial crisis took hold. The recovery for these funds took time and the increase in performance was rather progressive.