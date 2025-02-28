OMERS secures 8.3% net investment return in 2024

OMERS, the benefit pension plan for the broader municipal sector employees of Ontario, has secured 8.3% net investment return and $10.6bn net expenses in 2024.

According to OMERS, these results mean that the plan exceeded its 7.5% benchmark for the year.

In addition, the plan reported a smoothed funded status of 98%, up from 97% two years ago. Over the last decade, OMERS has averaged an annual investment return of 7.1%, adding a total of $70.5bn to the plan.

OMERS was also able to achieve a 58% reduction in its portfolio carbon emissions intensity relative to 2019, with the plan reporting an increase in green investments to $23bn.

Blake Hutcheson, OMERS president and CEO, said, “Our strong result in 2024 reflects the quality of our people and portfolio, our active strategic decisions, and our steady progress as a long-term investor. Since becoming CEO of OMERS, I have been incredibly proud of the work of our leaders and their teams, as well as the forward-thinking strategies we have implemented over the last four years as we emerged from the pandemic.

“This combination has generated an average annual net return of 8.1% during that period. As we look to the future, we are steadfast in our view that quality will see us through an unpredictable global landscape and the cycles ahead. Our talented team is focused on delivering our pension promise and is honoured to work in service of our almost 640,000 members.”

OMERS chief financial and strategy officer Jonathan Simmons added, “Our actions to diversify the global portfolio positioned the Plan well in 2024. OMERS public equity investments delivered double-digit performance supported by strong contributions from private credit and infrastructure. Our net investment results benefitted from our active strategy to maintain currency exposure to the US dollar.

“Our real estate assets continue to generate strong operating income, but returns were held back due to lower valuations. Our asset mix continued to shift toward a higher exposure to fixed income, where return opportunities remain attractive. We expanded our overall use of leverage as we continued to use debt prudently to enhance our investment returns.”

