Spanish PE, VC funds show “remarkable resilience” despite global macroeconomic uncertainty

Spanish private equity and venture capital funds have demonstrated “remarkable resilience and adaptability” despite ongoing global uncertainty in financial markets, new research from EY and SpainCap shows.

The net IRR for Spanish private capital funds stood at 11.2% in 2023, consistent with the previous year, while the total value to paid-in capital multiple rose slightly to 1.6x.

Annual returns from private equity double the IBEX 35 and exceed the Euro Stoxx 600 by over 50% in that time, the Study on the Profitability of Private Capital in Spain said.

Private equity funds saw a 0.5% improvement in IRR in that time period, while venture capital dropped to a net IRR of 10%, barely remaining in double digits.

The report attributed that change to factors such as reduced liquidity in early-stage investment markets, the impact of interest rates on the valuation of companies with distant cash flows, and a base effect as the industry matures.

Fund classified under Articles 8 and 9 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), which focus on ESG criteria, continued to widen their performance differential, achieving a 14.6% return.

That represented a three-percentage-point lead over the sector average, and a 0.3% increase compared to their results from the previous year.

Between 2006 and 2023, the value of private capital assets under management increased by 1.8 times, the report said, reaching nearly €14.7bn in 2023.

Juan López del Alcázar, managing partner of EY’s strategy and transactions area, said, “This edition [of the report], which includes 2023 data, continues the series started in 2006 and provides a deeper and more precise view of the sector.

“This year, we managed to further increase participation, with 52 firms contributing to the study—an 11% increase compared to the previous year.

“This growing participation reflects the increasing trust of asset management firms in this transparency initiative, which was challenging to establish but has now become a benchmark in the sector.”

Recent fundraise successes in the region have included Artá Capital, which hit a €400m final close for its third fund, and Miura Partners, which pulled in €475m for the hard cap final close of its fourth fund.

