Rising tariffs volatility muddies private equity waters despite hopes for improving deals landscape

Mid-market US private equity firms were eyeing a resurgent dealmaking market at the turn of the year, new research from law firm Katten shows – but those hopes may be being dashed by huge volatility caused by Donald Trump’s widespread tariffs announcement.

PE dealmakers were already anticipating volatility challenges in 2025 according to Katten’s Middle-Market Private Equity Report, which drew insights from over 100 US middle-market private equity investors surveyed in late 2024.

Those fears were tempered by hopes of potential gains through dealmaking – but a more stable 2025 has been potentially shattered by new global tariffs announced by the US President on April 3.

They ranged as high as an overall 54% tariff for Chinese imports, 46% for Vietnam and 32% for Taiwan, with almost every country on the planet being hit with tariffs of at least 10%.

US markets suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses since 2020, while other global markets also fell in the wake of the announcement.

Investors surveyed by Katten following the US election last year were bullish on all-equity deals, extending a trend Katten identified in its 2023 survey.

It said 87% of respondents predicted an increase in all-equity deals in 2025 compared to 2024, as debt markets remained choppy.

Optimism toward both platform acquisitions and add-ons that complement these investments suggests that dealmakers saw increasing balance in a strengthening mergers and acquisitions landscape.

Katten partner Kimberley Smith said, “The increased confidence we saw from respondents regarding a range of transaction types – platform deals, add-ons and exits – signals the potential for improved dealmaking momentum in a market that has swung from the M&A boom of 2021, when money was cheap and more easily available, to the subsequent slump as interest rates soared.

“However, uncertainty surrounding the impact of tariffs on business forecasts is now casting a shadow over some M&A activity.”

Most PE investors already expected several challenges to carry over into 2025, led by economic uncertainty, which 58% anticipated would be equally or more challenging to navigate than last year.

To test how these challenges had impacted outlook over the first quarter of the year, an additional flash survey of nearly 40 dealmakers in mid-March found nearly half were positive to some degree about middle-market PE activity over the course of the year, but more than 60% said their outlook had worsened since the beginning of 2025.

Digital or technological transformation was seen as the leading opportunity for US middle-market PE activity in 2025, selected by 79% of respondents.

When it comes to the most promising investment area in the coming year, business services ranked first, followed by technology, financial services and energy. Healthcare, manufacturing and sports presented additional areas to watch, Katten said.

Nearly six in 10 respondents were significantly more confident that deals would progress as planned at the close of 2024 than they were at the end of 2023. In addition, a full 80% expected the availability of exit opportunities to increase from last year’s relatively sluggish pace.

David Washburn, co-chair of Katten’s M&A/Private Equity practice, said, “The mixed outlook reflects the complex dynamics facing PE investors, who, on the one hand, see short-term upside due to the perceived pro-business and pro-US bent of the new administration.

“That being said, geopolitical events, tariffs, inflationary concerns and lack of policy specifics tend to be destabilizing.

“Our findings suggest the sector may not be out of the woods just yet, partly because of the unpredictability that thus far defines 2025 US deal conditions.”

