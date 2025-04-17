African venture capital fundraising booms, but dealmaking drops off

Africa’s venture capital industry saw fundraising surge by 41% in 2024 compared to the previous year, continuing a ten-year trend of rising amounts of LP capital being committed to the region.

Eight dedicated Africa VC funds raised more than $730m in total last year, data from the African Private Capital Association shows, reflecting continued investor confidence despite ongoing global economic headwinds.

That capital brings the total collected across more than 40 Africa VC funds since 2015 has now reached $2.7bn, representing a 25% CAGR, AVCJ said.

African VC dealmaking dropped last year, however, falling 22% year-on-year by deal value and 28% by volume – despite a global 6% rise in VC deal value in 2024.

AVCJ said Africa’s sharper contractions reflectedcx the continent’s delayed downturn cycle.

It added that venture debt lenders comprised only 12% of deal volume last year, but generated 37% of VC deal value in 2024.

AVCJ said the exit landscape in the region was also gaining momentum, with 138 exits recorded between 2019 and 2024.

It added that there was a clear upward trend over time, despite numbers remaining flat in 2024 with 26 exits recorded.

Trade sales continued to dominate that year, accounting for 84% of all exits with an average holding period of 3.8 years.

West Africa maintained its lead as the most active region for the fourth consecutive year, accounting for 23% of total deal volume, with Nigeria leading at 16%. The ‘Big 4’ markets – Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa – represented 55% of volume and 64% of value.

Fintech remained dominant, with 116 deals raising $1.4bn (34% of all tech-enabled rounds). Clean & ClimateТech rose to 13% of tech-enabled deal volume, up from a 7% five-year average, while AI made its first appearance among the top four most funded verticals with 42 deals raising $108m.

AVCA added that, in a significant milestone, African investors emerged as the single largest group of active participants in VC, representing 31% of the total investor pool compared to 19% a decade ago.

Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, CEO of AVCA, said, “The data demonstrates how Africa’s venture ecosystem is responding to global challenges with notable resilience.

“While overall funding has contracted, we’re seeing strategic adaptations—higher quality deals, sector diversification beyond fintech, increased venture debt utilisation, and the strengthening role of African investors.

“These responses reflect a maturing market that continues to present compelling opportunities.

“We remain optimistic about the venture landscape in Africa, particularly as it offers investors unique exposure to fast-growing markets with demographic advantages and innovation potential compared to more traditional investment destinations.”

