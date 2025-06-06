PE, VC fundraising on track for another down year amid difficult distributions environment

Private equity and venture capital fundraising both appear to be on a downward path for 2025, with current projections from PitchBook putting both on track to come in below last year’s already lacklustre total.

The $115.5bn raised by buyout funds in Q1 of this year is well below the $178.8bn collected during the same period of 2024, the firm’s latest Global Private Markets Fundraising Report said, with both fund count and capital raised declined for the fourth consecutive quarter on a rolling 12-month basis.

Venture capital is faring even worse, with the asset class currently on track for both total capital raised and the number of fund closures in 2025 falling to their lowest levels in over a decade.

PitchBook put that VC fundraising malaise down to two main headwinds – the fact that LPs are in their third year without realized returns, and that a significant portion of dry powder is rapidly aging.

It said that about 48% of the roughly $700bn in VC dry powder available at the end of Q3 last year was between two and five years old – in stark contrast to 2021, when it said managers rapidly deployed capital and raised their next fund soon after.

PitchBook said, “Today, many funds are opting to retain capital for follow-on investments, anticipating that more portfolio companies will require bridge financing to extend their cash runways.

“Deployment has also become more challenging due to persistently elevated startup valuations left over from the pandemic investment boom.”

On the private equity side, constrained distributions are also expected to hinder fundraising efforts, but the report added that the time to close a fund was showing a more positive trend in Q1.

It said that while GPs were taking longer to close PE funds as of three years ago, as exit activity decreased and LPs became more capital constrained, exits rebounded strongly last year both in the US and in Europe, and the distributions back to LPs helped funds secure final closes sooner.

The median close time dropped to 13 months in Q1, it added, compared with the median of 17 months it took for funds that closed in 2024.

PitchBook said, “This trend may reverse again in later quarters if macroeconomic volatility creates a risk-off sentiment that slows exit activity once more.”

Blackstone’s $21bn flagship buyout fund was the biggest PE capital raise of Q1 this year, although that was off the pace of the firm’s $25.9bn predecessor vehicle.

Other notable large fund closes in the first quarter included TowerBrook Capital Partners’ $5.6bn Fund VI.

