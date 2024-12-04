Setter launches SetterVC, a secondary platform for pre-IPO shares

Setter Capital, a leading secondary market intermediary, has launched SetterVC, a platform focused on simplifying the buying and selling of shares in pre-IPO companies. SecondaryLink spoke with George Cameron, vice president at Setter Capital and one of the driving forces behind SetterVC, about the platform’s goals, development, and early reception.

A new solution in the secondary market

SetterVC was built with both buyers and sellers in mind.

“For buyers, it’s about giving them access to pre-IPO opportunities that can be tough to find or access,” Cameron explained. “They can browse listings, track supply and demand, and get personalized updates on companies that match their interests.”

“For sellers, it’s about control—they can list their shares, set a price, and connect with a broad network of interested buyers anonymously,” he added.

“We want to make the process as straightforward and transparent as possible. If buyers and sellers have the right tools, they can save time and focus on making smart decisions without getting caught up in the small stuff,” Cameron elaborated.

A personal touch

While the platform is designed to simplify transactions, Cameron emphasized that brokers remain a key part of the process.

“This isn’t about automating away the human element,” he said. “The platform doesn’t aspire to match buyers and sellers automatically—initially, the buyer expresses interest in a seller’s listing through a Setter broker, and they only engage directly with a seller once they’re aligned on price and other terms.

“Both parties typically remain anonymous up until the final phase of document signing.”

The Setter30: market demand insight at your fingertips

One standout feature of SetterVC is the real-time Setter30, which ranks the thirty most sought-after companies in the VC secondary market over the last 30, 60, and 90 days.#

“The Setter30 gives a snapshot of what’s trending,” Cameron noted. “It’s updated live based on buyer’s collective ‘Buy Lists;, so investors can see the shifts in demand. I personally love tracking how certain companies gain momentum from one day to the next.”

He also added that these companies are often among the most actively traded in the secondary market.

Strong early adoption and feedback

“The response has been incredible,” Cameron shared. “We’ve already onboarded over 1,500 sellside listings, giving accredited and institutional investors access to some of the most in demand venture-backed companies.”

He added, “The early feedback has also been super helpful, and we’re focused on refining the platform to make buying and selling private stock as straightforward as possible.”

Simplifying the secondary market

“The secondary market can be a challenge to navigate,” Cameron explained. “We built SetterVC to simplify things, bring more transparency, and connect users with our lead brokers who can guide them through the process.”

Keeping buyers and sellers informed

“Another important part of the platform is keeping our users informed,” Cameron explained.

He noted that this includes sourcing and compiling the latest market news for each company.

“Some updates help investors stay on top of specific companies, while others offer a broader perspective on trends shaping the industry.”

The future of SetterVC

“This is an exciting time to be in the secondary market,” Cameron told SecondaryLink. He highlighted the rapid growth of the industry and SetterVC’s focus on creating a more liquid and accessible marketplace for all participants.

“We’re just getting started,” he concluded. “The secondary market is growing at an incredible pace, and we’re focused on improving liquidity and unlocking more opportunities for both buyers and sellers.”

Founded in 2006, Setter Capital has facilitated over 1,000 transactions, totaling more than $40bn in closed deals. The firm’s team of 40 specialists focuses exclusively on secondary market transactions, with a particular focus on venture capital and private equity direct, GP-led, and LP-led secondaries.

Copyright © 2024 AltAssets