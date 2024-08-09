Global Alternative Investment Management LLC closes venture capital fund targetting Groq investment

Global Alternative Investment Management LLC (Global Alts) has successfully closed its latest venture capital fund, as it marks a significant investment in Groq, an AI-innovator which specialises in producing high-speed generative AI chips.

The fund, known as Global Alts SPV LLC-Groq AI, was made through through a private vehicle that participated in Groq’s recent $640m Series D funding round, which valued the company at $2.8bn.

The Series D round was led by BlackRock Private Equity Partners, with additional backing from prominent investors such as Neuberger Berman, Type One Ventures, and strategic participants including Cisco Investments, Global Brain’s KDDI Open Innovation Fund III, and Samsung Catalyst Fund.

Groq is a Silicon Valley-based company specialising in cutting-edge AI inference technology, which delivers unparalleled speed and energy efficiency in AI computing.

The firm’s vertically integrated platform has seen rapid adoption among developers seeking high-performance AI solutions.

This latest move continues Global Alts’ strategy of targeting unique investment opportunities in transformative and disruptive businesses, expanding its portfolio in late-stage global technology and financial technology ventures.

Since its inception in 2021, Global Alts has launched six funds, focusing on bespoke investment solutions for high-net-worth families, foundations, and endowments.