Emerging markets specialist Leapfrog names senior trio to management committee in wake of record-breaking fund close

Emerging markets-focused Leapfrog Investments has promoted a trio of senior staff to its management committee and board in the wake of its last record-breaking fundraise.

The firm said Fernanda Lima, Karima Ola and Frances Holliday all contributed significantly to the $743m impact investment fund closed last year, which is targeting deals in emerging Asia and Africa.

Lima, the firm’s director of investments in Asia, has been named a partner at Leapfrog as well as joining the management committee.

Ola has led LeapFrog’s Africa financial services team for the past five years, while Holliday, the firm’s general counsel, has been appointed an ex-officio member of the management board.

Andy Kuper, founder and CEO of LeapFrog, said, “The exceptional track records and experience of these leaders have enabled LeapFrog to stay at the forefront of emerging markets private equity as well as impact investing.

“We are proud to see internal talent recognised for their outstanding contributions and empowered to drive LeapFrog’s continued growth as the leader in Profit with Purpose investment.”

Lima added, “LeapFrog has built the best leadership group I have encountered in two decades in the industry.

“It is built around two compelling goals: bringing security and prosperity to millions of people and delivering outsized investment returns.

“I’m delighted to join the partnership and management committee, enabling purpose-driven businesses to provide ever more health and wealth services to underserved communities.”

The new promotions follow the recent appointments of Sacha Romanovitch as a non-executive director of the management board and former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard as a member of LeapFrog’s global leadership council.

