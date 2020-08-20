VC firms return to boost Neat Series A round to $15m

Hong Kong-based FinTech Neat has topped up its Series A round with a $4m extension, bringing the total raised in the round to $15m.

The startup, which provides multicurrency accounts, originally raised $11m in April. This brings the total raised by Neat to $20.5m. Neat raised $3m and $2m in two different rounds in 2018.

Having backed the raise in April, MassMutual Ventures, Pacific Century Group, Linear Capital and Robby Hilkowitz returned to inject more cash into the extension round. They were joined by new investor Vectr Fintech.

David Rosa, CEO of Neat, said the venture will try to leverage the coronavirus to its advantage.

“Some of the world’s most successful companies were born during or just after the financial crisis of 2008, think of WhatsApp and Uber,” he said. “The majority of businesses founded during Covid-19 will have a digital-first mindset, which means they will have an opportunity to start trading globally from day one.”

