Sycamore Partners tries to back out of $1.1bn Victoria’s Secret deal over coronavirus response – report

Sycamore Partners is reportedly looking to back out of a $1.1bn buyout of troubled lingerie chain Victoria’s Secret after the latter furloughed staff and cut senior staff pay in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The private equity house has launched a lawsuit against Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands, telling the company it had breached the terms of the proposed merger by failing to continue “business as usual” across its 1,600 stores, the FT reported.

It cited a letter from Sycamore to L Brands execs as saying, “Whilst we acknowledge that the Covid-19 pandemic is an international tragedy and health emergency, we are equally certain that it does not excuse the performance of L Brands’ obligations.”

It said, “Those obligations also included L Brands’ covenant not to, and to cause its subsidiaries not to, ‘change any cash management policies, practices, principles or methodologies used with respect to the business’.”

The FT added that Sycamore’s lawsuit dismissed Victoria’s Secret’s managers claims their actions were consistent with those of other retailers during the pandemic, saying those companies “do not have a detailed set of obligations with respect to the conduct of their businesses associated with an M&A transaction”.

Sycamore had previously agreed to take a 55 per cent stake in Victoria’s Secret, valuing the company at about $1.1bn.

L Brands CEO Les Wexner agreed to step down as chief executive and chairman of L Brands in tandem with the buyout deal, in the wake of mounting pressure due to his ties to high-profile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Wexner has been criticised for the poor performance of Victoria’s Secret, while a recent New York Times investigation highlighted allegations of harassment and abuse by Victoria’s Secret executive Ed Razek, with a string of complaints against him reportedly ignored by Wexner.

The Sycamore deal comes almost a decade after the firm bought a 51 per cent stake in Mast Global Fashions, the third-party apparel sourcing division of L Brands.

