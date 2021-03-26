Procuritas seals over 8x return through Pierce Group IPO – source

Private equity house Procuritas is set for a better than 8x return through the IPO of motorbike and snowmobile gear and accessories business Pierce Group, AltAssets understands.

Pierce started trading on Nasdaq Stockholm today with an IPO price of SEK64 per share, giving the company a market capitalisation of about SEK2.45bn ($283m).

Shares have risen to about SEK70 each in early trading.

The IPO and partial exit implies a return of over 8x for Procuritas investors, a source with knowledge of the listing told AltAssets, with all shares valued at IPO value.

Procuritas teamed up with the Pierce founders in 2014, saying it was attracted by its strong niche and leading market position in the Nordics, and potential for expansion across Europe.

The company sells motorbike and snowmobile gear, spare parts, accessories and streetwear through online stores 24MX, XLMOTO and Sledstore.

Mattias Feiff, co-managing partner at PCI V Advisor, said, “It has been a fantastic transformative growth journey with Pierce since Procuritas invested in the company in 2014. We would like to draw all attention to the team that has made this possible.

“The entrepreneurs Daniel Petersen and Stefan Rönn who started a great company in 2008 and later Henrik Zadig and the rest of the management team, the board and all Pierce’s hard working employees that have helped us build a market leader in Europe.

“We are proud to welcome new shareholders to Pierce and look forward to maintaining a significant shareholding in the company.”

Nordic private equity house Procuritas closed Fund V on $200m in 2012, and followed that up with the €318m Procuritas Capital Investors VI in 2017.

