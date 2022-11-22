Palm Beach Capital scores 9.3x return selling out of 10-year Cadre Holdings investment

Mid-market investor Palm Beach Capital has sealed a 9.3x return by fully exiting Cadre Holdings, a provider of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, federal agencies and outdoor enthusiasts.

The exit comes ten years after PBC first backed the business, when it partnered with Kanders & Co in a corporate divestiture from BAE Systems.

The firm helped Cadre make 13 acquisitions during its ownership, and the business listed on the New York Stock Exchange 12 months ago.

Cadre provides gear such as body armor and explosive ordnance disposal equipment.

Palm Beach co-founder and managing partner Nate Ward said, “We would like to sincerely thank the entire leadership team at Cadre for their vision and attention to detail in building the company into a scalable global platform protecting and serving our first responders.

“We are very proud of the company’s growth during our investment period, which is a testament to the strength and quality of the people, products and brands at Cadre.”

Palm Beach, which is currently investing out of its fifth flagship fund, has made more than 50 investments since it was founded in 2001.

Target sectors include business services, healthcare, transportation and logistics.

