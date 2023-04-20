Nordic Capital buys into Germany heart resuscitation, defibrillator specialist Corpuls

European private equity major Nordic Capital has agreed to pick up a majority stake in medtech company Corpuls.

The Germany-based business specialises in emergency medical solutions and cardiac resuscitation, with a key focus on the external defibrillator segment.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Corpuls, which sells its products in more than 60 countries, posted revenues of €127m in 2022 and employs 450 people.

The company boasted an impressive annual revenue growth rate of 26.5% between 2017 and 2021.

Nordic partner Jonas Agnblad said, “We have followed and admired Corpuls for many years and are impressed by the company’s product differentiation, based on strong innovation power, unique know-how in the organisation, outstanding customer feedback and a successful track record of growth.”

Previous Nordic Capital investments include speciality diagnostics business The Binding Site, Equashield, a provider of closed system transfer devices designed to protect healthcare professionals from exposure to hazardous drugs, and Advanz Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company.

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets