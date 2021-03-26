Lonsdale Capital follows pair of 3x return exits with Horseware Ireland investment

Lower mid-market private equity house Lonsdale Capital Partners has backed horse and rider clothing and accessories business Horseware Ireland.

The company predominately focuses on horse rugs and blankets, which make up about 70% of its revenue, but also provides reins and bridles, high-end tailored clothing and equine therapy products.

Horseware is currently achieving close to €50m in revenue and employs about 500 people.

Lonsdale said it planned to help the business bring further products to market and expand its international footprint.

The firm has made a strong start to the year with a pair of 3x returns, selling flexible plastic packaging group Bright Maze, which trades as Amerplast, and superyacht servicing business GYG.

Horseware is the firm’s ninth principal investment since closing its £110m debut institutional fund in 2016.

Lonsdale partner Ross Finegan said, “We have long admired the achievements and success of Horseware which has a unique heritage and a justifiable reputation for high performance equestrian products.

“I am delighted that Lonsdale can support the further growth and development of this impressive company.”

