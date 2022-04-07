Inflexion scores 3.5x return through Marley Group trade sale

European buyout house Inflexion Private Equity has scored a 3.5x return selling Marley Group to FTSE250-listed Marshalls.

Inflexion generated a 58% IRR through the sale of the UK company, which supplies pitched roof systems to the construction market.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The sale comes three years after Inflexion carved the business out from Belgium-based materials company Etex.

Marley’s underlying EBITDA has almost doubled since Inflexion’s investment.

Inflexion managing partner Simon Turner said, “Marley is a well managed business which provides a first-class product.

“The quality of its offering is highlighted by its resilience, with profits consistently growing since our investment despite the headwinds of Brexit and the pandemic.”

Lazard acted as financial adviser to Inflexion and Marley on the transaction.

Inflexion closed its sixth flagship fund on its £2.5bn hard cap last month, doubling the size of its previous flagship investment vehicle.

The firm said 70% of its existing investors increased their commitment for Buyout Fund VI, which saw a 100% re-up rate by capital.

The close followed a record year for Inflexion in 2021, with eight realisations returning £1.6bn to investors at an average IRR of 38%, 12 new investments and 97 portfolio acquisitions.

Earlier this year Inflexion tapped Fund VI to buy into European construction equipment parts distributor Astrak.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets