Gresham House scored 6.9x return selling long-held outdoor clothing business Equip

UK growth equity investor Gresham House Ventures has scored a 6.9x return selling its stake in outdoor clothing maker Equip Outdoor Technologies UK.

The Gresham House-advised Mobeus VCTs initially invested in Equip in 2011 to support the business’ acquisition of Lowe Alpine.

Equip, which also owns the Rab brand, increased its turnover from £61m in the year to January 2021 to £97mn in the year to January 2022, while EBITDA grew from £10m to over £18m over the same period.

The company said it remained resilient through Covid-19, with demand for outdoor apparel remaining strong and the business continuing to fulfil orders.

Ed Wass, portfolio partner at Gresham House Ventures, said, “Our investment in Equip has been a true success story for the Mobeus VCTs and Gresham House Ventures, delivering an outstanding return for our investors and supporting a promising British business in achieving exceptional growth.

“With Equip’s management team now looking to build the business in a new direction, our exit at this time represents a positive outcome for all parties and the additional funding now being injected into the business will ensure Equip is well supported on the next phase of its journey.”

Recent investments from Gresham House in recent months include £4.5m of funding for eating disorder clinic Orri, a £1.2m investment in plant-based ice cream business Northern Bloc, and £3.5m of capital for real estate software company fu3e.

The London Stock Exchange-listed firm manages about £7.5bn of assets on behalf of institutions, family offices, charities and endowments, private individuals and their advisers.

