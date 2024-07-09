Deal Roundup: KKR eyes Kokusai Electric stake sale after share price boom, Inflexion seals 5.5x return

KKR is reportedly planning to cut its stake in Japanese semiconductor maker Kokusai Electric after a surge in the company’s share price. Kokusai was trading at JPY3,795 per share towards the end of May, but has since boomed to JPY5,820 per share amid the growing appetite for AI applications. KKR plans to sell about half of its 43% holding according to Reuters, which cited two unnamed sources.

Inflexion has sealed a 5.5x return by agreeing to sell its investment in pet supplements specialist Lintbells to Gryphon Investors-backed Vetnique Labs. Inflexion invested in the UK company in 2017 through its Enterprise Fund IV. The business specialises in scientifically-supported supplements to help with chronic health conditions. They include joint mobility, digestive health, anxiety, skin & coat and dental.

Tikehau Capital‘s flagship private equity decarbonisation strategy has signed a majority investment in Oaktree Capital-backed CEBAT, an Italian utility infrastructure service provider. CEBAT specialises in the installation of utility networks and maintenance services critical for the enhancement and upgrade of electricity, water and telecommunication grids. The company had revenues of more than €200m last year.

Czech investor Genesis Capital has completed the buyout of a majority stake in HR consulting candidate selection services provider Předvýběr.CZ. The Czech company searches for candidates using specialized databases and other sources, filters them according to specific criteria and personal interviews, and brokers them to its clients for a fixed fee. Genesis made the investment though its Growth Equity Fund I , which targets SME companies in Czechia and Slovakia.

