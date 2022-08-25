Blackstone among suitors for Pink Floyd back catalogue, deal could fetch nearly $500m – report

Legendary British prog-rock band Pink Floyd has reportedly picked up interest from private equity giant Blackstone as suitors circle the group’s music rights catalogue.

Blackstone remains some way from a deal and the process is ongoing, according to Reuters, which cited unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

Pink Floyd, one of the biggest-selling music artists of all time, were a huge name in the music scene of the late 1960s and the 1970s, releasing a string of prog-rock hits such as Another Brick in the Wall and Comfortably Numb.

A separate report from the FT pegged the potential deal for the band’s back catalogue at close to $500m.

Last October Blackstone teamed with Hipgnosis Song Management for a $1bn investment plan aimed at acquiring music rights and manage catalogues.

Hipgnosis is investment advisor to Hipgnosis Songs Fund (SONG), the largest UK-listed investor in music catalogues and royalties with gross assets of about £2.2bn.

That move came just a few days after fellow private equity major Apollo Global backed the launch of HarbourView Equity Partners, a global alternative asset manager focused on the media and entertainment space.

A few days later KKR scored its own big-money deal in the music rights sector, picking up the KMR Music Royalties II portfolio – which includes songs from The Weeknd and Lorde among more than 62,000 music publishing copyrights – for about $1.1bn.

