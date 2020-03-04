BGF scores 3x return on Vysiion Group exit

BGF has achieved a three times return on its investment in outsourced IT services provider Vysiion Group, through a sale to trade buyer Exponential-e.

The firm initially invested £4m in the Wiltshire-based business in 2015 and since then, Vysiion has seen its revenue and EBITDA more than double.

Vysiion provides a range of communications infrastructure and outsourced IT services for the public and private markets.

BGF Thames Valley investment team head James Austin said, “In Vysiion Group we found a differentiated mid-market player with deep expertise in outsourced cloud services.

“BGF has delivered a money multiple of c.3x and a strong return for all shareholders. We supported Bruce and team in their first external acquisition creating a group with unique capabilities. Our patient and flexible approach has helped to achieve another milestone in Vysiion’s journey, and it goes to a great home.”

Austin will step down from the board of Vysiion Group, following the close of the deal.

Earlier this year, BGF founder CEO Stephen Welton was appointed executive chairman at the firm, with Sir Nigel Rudd set to retire as chairman this summer.

The company has most recently added to its network of 14 offices with new openings in Cambridge, to support its growing investments in life sciences, and Cork to drive further expansion in the Republic of Ireland.

BGF has invested over £2.2bn across more than 300 companies since inception, as a minority or non-controlling equity partner.

