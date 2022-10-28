BGF earns 9.6x return on exit of bakery St Pierre Groupe

UK investment house BGF has completed the exit of bakery St Pierre Groupe to Grupo Bimbo, earning an IRR of 85%.

The exit also generated a money multiple of 9.6x. BGF originally invested into St Pierre Groupe in November 2018 with an £8m investment.

During the holding period, the bakery scaled internationally, including a rapid expansion effort in the USA. This USA operation now accounts for around 50% of the company’s annual sales revenue.

Revenues have increased from £69m in 2018 to £111.5m in 2021, and the team size has doubled to 70.

Headquartered in Manchester, UK, St Pierre Groupe was founded in 1986 by Paul Baker and Jeremy Gilboy. The company offers a range of high-quality products under three distinctive brands – St Pierre, Baker Street and Paul Hollywood.

Its products are stocked in more than 35,000 retail and wholesale stores around the world, including the UK, USA, Europe and the Middle East.

BGF CEO Andy Gregory said, “The St Pierre deal is a standout exit that demonstrates the strength and depth of the BGF investment model, delivering excellent returns for all. The business has proven its growth potential, and the results achieved during our investment period evidence the team’s commitment to growth and the solid foundations that we strive to build with our portfolio businesses to help them achieve their aims.”

The shareholders were advised by investment bank Harris Williams.

Pinsent Masons provided sell-side legal advice, and vendor financial due diligence was provided by KPMG. Commercial vendor diligence was provided by PWC and McKinsey.

Grupo Bimbo claims to be one of the world’s largest baked goods and snacking companies.

