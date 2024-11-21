Swisscanto PE fund concludes final closing at CHF 130 million

Zürcher Kantonalbank Asset Management has successfully completed the final closing of the Swisscanto Fund Fund Private Equity World Carbon Solutions at around CHF 130 million (USD 150 million).

With three direct and four fund investments, the named fund has already built up a broadly diversified portfolio of tech firms in the decarbonisation field. The firm added that investments are tunnelled into promising businesses that offer products and services in renewable energies, resource efficiency, energy and mobility.

The firm base of the two Swisscanto PE funds – Switzerland Growth I and World Carbon Solutions – have now been widened to over 60 investors. A further private equity programme is already being planned as a successor to the Swiss Growth Fund.

Currently, Zürcher Kantonalbank’s Asset Management manages CHF 287 billion as of the end of September 2024 and is the second biggest asset manager in Switzerland.

Christian Sarwa, senior investment director private equity in asset management at Zürcher Kantonalbank remarked, “The average forecast growth rates of sectors pursuing decarbonisation strategies are up to 18 per cent higher than the forecast average growth rates of comparable traditional business models. We therefore see clear structural growth in the area of decarbonisation.

