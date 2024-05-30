Chinese global fund launches hit record high amid yuan slump

Global fund launches in China have risen to a record high, amid economic decline across the nation.

Reuters reports that the decline is driven by a weakening yuan and a fragile economy, which has increased the demand for foreign assets. This trend is the latest indication of low confidence among domestic investors.

The yuan has reached six-month lows against the dollar, the stock market is displaying signs of exhaustion after rebounding from five-year lows in February, and benchmark 10-year government bond yields have hit record lows.

According to data from Z-Ben Advisors, eleven funds have been launched this year under the Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) programme, already surpassing the full-year totals from any previous year.

Managers like Blackstone, Bridgewater Associates, and Oaktree Capital Management have opened these funds, though they have not disclosed the total amount raised.

These products, which attract investments from high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors to be allocated in overseas assets, are thriving even as Chinese markets struggle.

Ivan Shi, head of research at Shanghai-based Z-Ben Advisors, stated, “Investors’ demand for offshore products have been rising quickly this year due to a weak yuan and sentiment.”

In April, Blackstone launched its first QDLP fund, directing investments into its Private Equity Strategies fund. The $40m sales target was achieved in under two weeks, Reuters sources said. However, Blackstone declined to comment.

Bridgewater has also established an outbound fund this year, according to official data. Principal Financial Group has introduced a data centre fund, while Oaktree, abrdn, and UBP have issued global bond funds.

QDLP funds, introduced in 2012, has added to China’s outbound investment channels.

Although these funds remain relatively small compared to China’s capital markets, outflows are controlled as fund sizes are capped and operate within a closed loop, ensuring sellers’ cash returns to China.

According to market participants, Chinese authorities are actively promoting the sector, with expectations of more products in the pipeline.

U.S.-based managers VanEck and Rayliant Global Advisors are currently in the process of applying for QDLP licenses.

Jason Hsu, chief investment officer at Rayliant, remarked, “As a foreign manager, obtaining QDLP approval appears to be much simpler than in the past.”

