Stax names Amy Schoeman as global head of HR

Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm, has appointed Amy Schoeman as Global Head of Human Resources to lead HR initiatives across its global operations.

Schoeman brings over 20 years of HR expertise, focusing on employee relations, talent strategy, and organisational development to support Stax’s growth and culture.

As Global Head of Human Resources, she will guide talent strategy, employee engagement, and organizational development to drive Stax’s mission and success.

Jayson Traxler, CEO of Stax, lauded Schoeman’s expertise when speaking on her appointment.

He said, “I am thrilled to welcome Amy to Stax and our senior leadership team as the new Global Head of Human Resources. Amy brings exceptional expertise in employee relations, demonstrating both empathy and a strong collaborative approach. Her process-oriented mindset and ability to connect with employees at all levels make her a valuable addition to our team.”

Schoeman expressed her enthusiasm for the firm in her first statement since joining the firm, “I’m incredibly excited to join Stax at such a dynamic time, as the company celebrates its 30th anniversary and navigates a period of exceptional growth. I look forward to building upon Stax’s strong foundation by enhancing our HR strategies to support an engaged and high-performing workforce. My focus will be on fostering a collaborative, inclusive culture and developing initiatives that attract and retain top talent, ultimately ensuring our employees are empowered to contribute to Stax’s mission and long-term success.”

Paul Edwards, Global Practice Leader, added, “We’re delighted to welcome Amy, whose extensive background in talent management, people enablement, and organizational design brings valuable perspective and expertise to this role. Amy’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our HR processes and building a compelling employee value proposition to attract and retain top talent. We look forward to her contributions to Stax’s growth and her commitment to supporting a positive and empowering employee experience.”

